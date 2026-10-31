Kyrgyzstan's Transport Ministry to get fourth Deputy Minister

The number of deputy heads at Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications has been increased from three to four. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The amendments have been made to Resolution No. 264 of November 15, 2021, which regulates the maximum staffing levels of government agencies.

Under the document, Appendix No. 5, which specifies the number of deputy heads of government agencies, has been amended to increase the figure for the Ministry of Transport from three to four.

The decision was made in implementation of Presidential Order No. 329 of September 17, 2026, signed by President Sadyr Japarov. It is aimed at improving the ministry's operational efficiency.

The ministry's overall staff size will remain unchanged. The additional senior management position will be created within the existing approved staffing limits.

Funding will also be provided through resources allocated to the Ministry of Transport in the national budget for this year and subsequent years.

The resolution does not provide for any additional budget allocations.

The document will enter into force in 10 days after its adoption.