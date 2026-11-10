Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Union Federation gets new leadership

Muradil Dzhumadilde uulu has stepped down as Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan.

The reasons for his resignation have not yet been disclosed.

Muradil Dzhumadilde uulu first took over as head of the federation in February 2024, replacing Emil Kyzaev.

On September 5, 2025, he was re-elected chairman at the federation’s 27th congress in Cholpon-Ata. His candidacy was unanimously supported by 118 delegates.

Before joining the trade union movement, he served as deputy chairman of the State Property Management Fund, deputy head of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and a member of the board of directors of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC.

Aidlan Abdyldaev has taken over the position. He previously worked within the trade union system, including as head of the sectoral trade union representing workers in industry, public utilities and entrepreneurship in Kyrgyzstan.

In July 2025, Abdyldaev took part in an extraordinary congress of the sectoral trade union, which discussed amendments to the organization’s charter and changes to its governing bodies.