Kyrgyzstan’s State Tax Service has increased tax revenues through digitization, bringing businesses out of the shadow economy and promoting a taxpaying culture among the population. The State Tax Service Chairman Almambet Shykmamatov said this at a staff meeting, explaining the growth in revenue.

According to the agency’s presentation, tax revenues and insurance contributions totaled 464,493 billion soms, an increase of 19 percent. Tax revenues reached 371,485 billion soms (+21 percent), while insurance contributions amounted to 93,007 billion soms (+13 percent).

Shykmamatov cited digitization as one of the key factors behind the growth. He said the Tax Service was striving to keep pace with global trends, introducing new tools and helping businesses move out of the shadow economy.

He believes Kyrgyzstan has created relatively favorable conditions for entrepreneurs. The Tax Service Chief suggested comparing the country’s tax system with those of other former Soviet states, highlighting benefits related to VAT, excise duties, imports and corporate income tax, as well as simplified procedures.

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Shykmamatov stressed that tax legislation must be adapted to modern conditions, but overly frequent amendments create difficulties for businesses. The agency has therefore decided to streamline changes to the Tax Code and, as a rule, introduce them once a year to provide entrepreneurs with a more stable operating environment.

The Tax Service also plans to establish a separate department for reforms. It will analyze the tax system and identify areas where tax incentives and legislative changes are needed.

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The agency chief also highlighted the role of public awareness campaigns and information outreach in increasing tax revenues. According to him, explaining the importance of paying taxes is gradually changing public attitudes: people are beginning to view taxes not as a burden but as an obligation to the state.

“Love for one’s homeland also means paying taxes. We support Kyrgyzstan through tax revenues,” Shykmamatov said, urging journalists to do more to raise awareness of the importance of paying taxes.

According to Almambet Shykmamatov, the Tax Service’s task is to strengthen oversight through digital footprints and data analytics without imposing additional burdens or creating inconvenience for law-abiding taxpayers.