Kyrgyzstan’s State Tax Service collected 338,222 billion soms in January–October 2026, exceeding its ten-month revenue target ahead of schedule. The growth rate reached 138 percent. The State Tax Service Chairman Almambet Shykmamatov announced at a staff meeting.

Despite the overall positive results, a number of districts and cities have yet to meet their revenue targets. He named Ton, Tyup, Dzhumgal, Moskovsky, Kara-Buura, Aksy and Kadamdzhai districts, as well as the cities of Tokmok, Sulyukta and Tash-Kumyr.

Shykmamatov also focused on digitization. According to him, heads of regional tax offices and their deputies have undergone testing to assess their knowledge of digital tools. However, the results showed that some of them make virtually no use of digital resources in their work.

The service will conduct another assessment at the end of the year. Disciplinary measures will be taken against managers who have failed to master digital technologies and continue to rely on outdated working methods.

“The Tax Service must be the number one agency in terms of digitization. We have all the modules and tools needed, and they have proven their effectiveness. Managers who fail to maintain discipline and adopt new technologies will either be trained and brought into line or will have to find another job,” he said.

Almambet Shykmamatov stressed that development is impossible without discipline. He added that districts failing to meet tax collection targets were also not making full use of digital technologies.