Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov opposed a proposal to introduce a windfall tax on banks. In his view, such a measure could reduce reinvestment and slow the development of the banking sector. He made the statement while answering questions from journalists.

According to the tax service chief, current legislation allows banks to avoid paying tax on dividends if they channel their profits into business development and capitalization.

“We need to expand the tax base and increase turnover so that banks also invest in this sector. I believe this is the right mechanism for strengthening the economy. If dividends are taxed again, reinvestment and investment will decline,” Shykmamatov said.

He added that taxes generate short-term budget revenue, while investment is important for the long-term development of the economy.