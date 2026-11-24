The salary of Almambet Shykmamatov, chairman of the State Tax Service, exceeds 100,000 soms. He told journalists this in response to their questions.

Shykmamatov was asked whether he receives additional payments from the president’s special fund. The head of state previously said that he pays bonuses to heads of government agencies from his own fund as a measure to prevent corruption.

Almambet Shykmamatov confirmed that he receives such bonuses but did not disclose their amount.

According to him, the basic salary of State Tax Service employees is 80,000 soms. Their total pay depends on length of service, rank and other factors.