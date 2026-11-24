The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan is testing an updated electronic invoicing system, ESF 2.0. The pilot project was launched in September 2026. According to the agency, the new version is designed to simplify document processing and reduce the number of errors.

The system has been integrated with taxpayers’ personal accounts. Businesses will no longer need separate access keys, usernames or passwords to work with electronic invoices.

Another change is the introduction of a unified catalogue of goods, works and services. Previously, taxpayers compiled their own lists, meaning the same product could be described differently in documents issued by different companies. The new system uses a common catalogue. Artificial intelligence tools help review applications to add new products.

The invoicing process has also been simplified for businesses operating under special tax regimes, with unnecessary fields and functions removed. All system features have been retained for taxpayers using the general tax regime.

ESF 2.0 also allows errors in previously issued invoices to be corrected. Changes can be made with the counterparty’s consent. If amendments affect the tax base, approval from the relevant territorial tax authority may be required in certain cases.

The procedure for documenting deliveries paid for in advance has also been simplified. The invoice for the delivery will simultaneously confirm that the advance payment has been fully or partially settled. Separate documents will no longer be necessary.

As part of the pilot project, inventory management tools are being tested for four categories of goods:

alcoholic beverages;

tobacco products;

petroleum products;

goods subject to traceability under agreements with Eurasian Economic Union member states.

According to the State Tax Service, these tools will help track the movement of goods and identify tax risks.

The agency is inviting businesses to voluntarily participate in the testing. Their feedback will help identify technical issues and further improve the system ahead of its full launch.