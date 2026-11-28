Kyrgyzstan’s natural honey exports rose by 161.1 percent year-on-year to 551.6 tonnes in January–September. Revenue from overseas sales increased by 5.4 percent to $1.1 million, according to the National Statistical Committee.

Which countries buy Kyrgyz honey

In September, honey exports reached 174.5 tonnes, worth $107,800. The increase was largely driven by higher shipments to Uzbekistan, which is also the leading buyer of Kyrgyz honey.

The top five export destinations were:

Uzbekistan — 440.3 tonnes worth $344,300;

Japan — 22.8 tonnes worth $220,200;

China — 18.2 tonnes worth $173,700;

United Arab Emirates — 12.9 tonnes worth $52,200;

Republic of Korea — 8.5 tonnes worth $75,100.

Imports and trade surplus

Since the beginning of the year, Kyrgyzstan has imported 7.3 tonnes of natural honey from China, worth $64,500. Smaller shipments also came from New Zealand.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan recorded a natural honey trade surplus of approximately $1 million in the first nine months of the year.