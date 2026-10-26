Kyrgyzstan to speed up issuance of excise stamps and export permits

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev summarized the results of two reforms implemented over the past 100 days and announced the launch of two additional initiatives. These measures are aimed at digitizing public services, reducing bureaucracy, and simplifying procedures for both citizens and businesses. The Cabinet of Ministers reported.

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One completed reform has digitized the extension of pension and survivor benefit payments for students aged 16 to 23. Education status is now verified through government information systems using personal identification numbers (PINs), reducing the procedure to one or two minutes. The reform has covered approximately 18,500 people.

Another initiative has established a mechanism for removing property liens online after loan repayment through Tunduk app. Applications, bank confirmations and registration with the State Agency for Land Resources are to be processed electronically. This is expected to cut the procedure from one or two working days to five working hours.

The two new reforms will focus on entrepreneurs.

The first provides for digitizing the issuance of excise stamps. Applications will be submitted through the taxpayer's online account, reducing processing times from three — five working days to one day. Around 1,200 such applications are currently received nationwide each month.

The second reform provides for establishing a unified electronic system for issuing permits related to export controls. It will allow applicants to submit documents once and automate cooperation between government agencies. The expert review period is expected to be reduced from 10 to five working days, while the issuance of permits will be shortened from 14 to 10 working days.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the new initiatives are being implemented under the 100-day Government Accelerators program.