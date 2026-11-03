Kyrgyzstan plans to extend coal export ban for another six months

Kyrgyzstan plans to extend its ban on coal exports by road for another six months. The Ministry of Energy has proposed the extension and submitted a draft Cabinet resolution for public discussion.

The draft provides for a temporary six-month ban on the export of coal by road.

Under the document, the restrictions would apply to coal classified under EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature Codes 2701 and 2702. However, Kyrgyzkomur OJSC will be allowed to continue exporting these products by road through designated border checkpoints.

The extension is intended to ensure the country's energy security, prevent coal shortages on the domestic market and curb prices during the autumn-winter period.

According to the document, approximately 539,000 tonnes of coal worth more than 3 billion soms have been exported by road through Kyrgyzkomur since January.

The restrictions will not apply to Kyrgyzkomur OJSC or to shipments passing through Irkeshtam and Torugart border checkpoints.