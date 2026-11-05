17 Kyrgyz companies register in EU’s REX system for exporters

Seventeen companies from Kyrgyzstan have registered in the European Union’s REX system, while another 10 have submitted documents for registration. Five companies are planning to obtain OEKO-TEX international certification. Urmat Takirov, Director of Kyrgyz Export Center for Export Development and Promotion, said at a press conference.

Registration in the REX system allows exporters to benefit from preferences under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences, including zero or reduced customs duties, he said.

Takirov noted that Kyrgyz Export is the national competent authority responsible for registering exporters in the REX system. Companies planning to supply products to the European Union can contact the center for advice.

As part of the export acceleration programme, companies undergo individual assessments with the involvement of international and local experts. Each company has been given an improvement plan covering production processes, marketing, certification, and compliance with social and environmental standards.

Following these assessments, companies have begun implementing the experts’ recommendations.

One area of the programme focuses on strengthening companies’ online presence. Seventeen companies have created LinkedIn pages, six have registered domain names for corporate websites, and another six already have websites. Five companies are in the process of developing their online resources.

"If you are not present on the internet, as international experts say, you do not exist in the economy,” the head of Kyrgyz Export said.

In addition, five companies are actively planning to obtain OEKO-TEX certification, which is important for entering the European market.

"They have now begun reassessing their production technologies and processes. As far as we know, five companies are actively planning to obtain certification under an international standard such as OEKO-TEX,” Takirov said.

He noted that international certificates are an important requirement for accessing foreign markets. Companies are studying product and production requirements in order to adapt their processes to the expectations of international buyers.