Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry and Roche discuss cancer treatment for children

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Health met with representatives of international pharmaceutical company Roche on the sidelines of the Second International Congress on Childhood Cancer held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry’s press center, the parties discussed access to modern medicines for cancer patients and prospects for cooperation in pediatric oncology and oncohematology.

They also explored opportunities to expand access to innovative therapies, improve the supply of medicines and introduce modern treatment methods in line with the needs of Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system.

Particular attention was paid to the treatment of children with malignant tumors.

Development of pediatric oncology requires a comprehensive approach, including improving clinical protocols, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, training medical personnel and ensuring the availability of essential medicines, the ministry noted.

Cooperation with international pharmaceutical companies is viewed as one way to improve access to modern treatment methods for patients in Kyrgyzstan, the statement reads.