Kyrgyzstan seeks to join Global Platform to Fight Childhood Cancer

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov met with representatives of the renowned US-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the sidelines of the Second International Congress on Childhood Cancer in Samarkand.

According to the Ministry of Health, particular attention was paid to Kyrgyzstan’s potential participation in the Global Platform to Fight Childhood Cancer, which aims to bring together countries and international partners to improve the diagnosis and treatment of childhood malignancies.

During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing international cooperation to improve access to and the quality of medical care for children with cancer and oncohematological diseases in the Kyrgyz Republic.