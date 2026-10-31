Kyrgyzstan seeks to expand cooperation with Turkic countries in telemedicine

Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Turkic countries in telemedicine, digital healthcare, medical research and the introduction of modern diagnostic and treatment technologies, the press center of the Ministry of Health reports.

According to the ministry, Health Minister Damir Osmonov addressed the Turkic Medical World Congress in Istanbul. He highlighted Kyrgyzstan's interest in exchanging scientific knowledge, professional experience and advanced medical technologies.

Particular attention was paid to the training and professional development of medical specialists, joint scientific research, and the development of direct ties between specialized universities, clinics and research centers.

Joint educational programs, professional internships and academic exchanges are expected to play an important role in this process.

The ultimate goal of international cooperation should be to improve the quality of medical care and public health, the health minister noted.