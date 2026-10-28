Kyrgyzstan seeks to attract European students to its universities

Kyrgyzstan plans to broaden its reach in recruiting international students and step up promotion of its universities in European countries. Chyngyz Uzakbaev, director of the Foreign Students Admission Center under the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to Uzakbaev, most international students currently enrolling in Kyrgyz universities come from India and Pakistan. The authorities intend to enter new education markets, including Europe.

"Most of our students currently come from India and Pakistan. We plan to reach other countries as well, including European ones. There are already people from Europe interested in studying here, but for now these are isolated cases,” Uzakbaev said.

To attract more students, the center plans to participate in international education fairs showcasing Kyrgyz universities, academic programs and admission requirements.

According to the center’s director, applications to participate in such events are already being submitted. The main promotional campaign for Kyrgyz education abroad is expected to get underway ahead of the next admissions cycle.

The authorities are also considering opening foreign student admission centers outside Kyrgyzstan.

"We plan to open admission centers in other countries. Work is already underway, and we hope to implement these plans next year,” Uzakbaev said.

He added that the number of international students admitted during the current admissions cycle had already exceeded last year’s figure, although he did not provide specific numbers.

Uzakbaev believes that making Kyrgyzstan more attractive as a tourist destination could also help increase exports of educational services.

Kyrgyzstan has introduced a unified system for admitting international applicants through the Educate.kg portal. The platform allows applicants to submit documents online, undergo preliminary screening and communicate with universities.

However, entrance examinations and final admission decisions remain the responsibility of individual higher education institutions.