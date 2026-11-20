Russia has provided Kyrgyzstan with a new shipment of food aid totaling 796 tonnes. The consignment includes 675 tonnes of enriched wheat flour and 121 tonnes of vegetable oil. The food has already been delivered to World Food Programme (WFP) warehouses in Bishkek and Osh.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, the assistance is intended to support low-income and other vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities. The food products will be distributed through projects aimed at strengthening community resilience and helping local communities adapt to climate change.

To review the results of joint programs, Ivan Prokopenko, an adviser at the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of local authorities and WFP Deputy Country Director Seokjin Han visited several projects and a school in Naryn region.

Under the cooperation program with the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration, approximately 11,250 vulnerable people across the country receive enriched flour and vegetable oil in exchange for participating in paid public works.

The projects include restoring irrigation and drinking water systems, planting trees, reinforcing riverbanks and reducing the risk of natural disasters. Training programs are also conducted to improve employment opportunities, agricultural productivity and household incomes.

Families registered in the state digital database of low-income households receive cash benefits from the ministry and, from WFP — 300 kilograms of enriched flour and 30 kilograms of vegetable oil for participating in public works to improve local infrastructure.

Participants who complete training programs receive 150 kilograms of flour and 15 kilograms of vegetable oil.

School meals are another priority area.

In 2026, WFP helped the Ministry of Education introduce hot meals in an additional 35 schools and 16 kindergartens. The institutions were provided with the necessary equipment to prepare nutritious meals.

Currently, the National School Meals Program covers more than 500,000 children in over 1,000 schools across the country. Since 2013, WFP has been working with the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the quality and sustainability of the program, which also creates opportunities for local farmers and food suppliers.

The delegation also visited a family participating in the government’s Personal Assistant program. As part of support for families caring for people with disabilities, the family received 100 kilograms of enriched wheat flour, 10 liters of enriched vegetable oil and 12.5 kilograms of split yellow peas.

The assistance is part of a broader initiative aimed at supporting more than 16,000 vulnerable households in 51 districts and cities across Kyrgyzstan.