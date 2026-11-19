Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov inspected the infrastructure of Russian military bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In Kyrgyzstan, he visited the 999th Guards Air Base and reviewed work to develop the airfield and social facilities. Representatives of the Defense Ministry’s Military Construction Complex briefed him on the implementation of planned projects.

In Tajikistan, Pavel Fradkov inspected facilities at the 201st Russian military base.

Following the working visit, he issued a number of instructions on implementing plans to develop military and military-social infrastructure, the ministry said.

In early October, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected facilities at a test site located on Issyk-Kul Lake during a working visit to Kyrgyzstan.