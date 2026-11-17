Production of the full-length historical feature film “Azhar” officially began on November 17, 2026, at the Tolomush Okeev Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio as part of celebrations marking the 85th anniversary of Kyrgyz cinema, the Ministry of Culture reports.

The project is dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the 1916 national liberation uprising and the tragic events in Kyrgyz history known as the Urkun.

The film is directed by People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic and renowned filmmaker Aktan Arym Kubat. The screenplay is based on the novel of the same name, Azhar, by writer Kasymaly Bayalinov. The screenwriters are Aktan Arym Kubat, Marat Alykulov and Arslan Kapai uulu.

The historical drama tells the story of the 1916 Urkun tragedy through the fate of a 12-year-old girl Azhar. During the uprising, she loses her father and joins thousands of people fleeing to China with her mother. Snow-covered mountain passes, hunger, extreme cold and persecution become a severe ordeal for them. Amid the tragedy, Azhar also loses her mother and becomes an orphan.

The screenplay was first reviewed and approved by the artistic council of Kyrgyzfilm studio and subsequently by the Film Department’s artistic and expert council.

On October 20, 2026, the project also received support at the fourth meeting of the National Film Council of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the meeting’s decision, arrangements for the film’s production and financing will be made in accordance with the law, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy.

The feature film Azhar aims to preserve and revive national historical memory, explore the impact of the Urkun tragedy on people’s lives, and pass historical lessons on to future generations.

Through cinema, the filmmakers seek to bring the tragic chapters of Kyrgyz history to both domestic and international audiences.