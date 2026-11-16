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Film "Aitmatov" to premiere in Chicago

14:11, 16 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The film Aitmatov will premiere in Chicago. The film crew announced the screening on social media.

The new film is scheduled to be shown on November 29.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan living in the United States are invited to attend the screening of the film dedicated to the life of internationally renowned People’s Writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov.

The biographical drama tells the story of Chingiz Torekulovich Aitmatov, his literary work and the events that shaped his life and career.

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