Kyrgyz-language animated series “Altai and His Friends” released on YouTube

A new 2D animated series, Altai and His Friends, is now available on the Kyrgyzfilm Animation YouTube channel. The series consists of 40 episodes, each five minutes long, and is aimed at children aged from 12 months to five years.

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The main character is a curious puppy named Altai. He travels around Kyrgyzstan with his geologist parents and arrives in the village of Kermet. There, Altai meets Asman the snow leopard, Meikin the hare and Shirin the mouse. Together, the characters find themselves in various adventures, help one another and learn about the world around them.

The creators hope the animated series will help children appreciate friendship, develop love of nature and learn more about the world around them. The project is also intended to enrich young viewers' Kyrgyz vocabulary.

The series was produced by Bayrak production studio on commission from the Tolomush Okeyev National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm. It was directed by Maksat Bolotbek.