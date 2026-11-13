Central Asian, Chinese Ministers visit Bishkek Arena, waste processing plant

As part of the second Central Asia–China event, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev showed delegations from China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan two major infrastructure facilities in Bishkek.

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The ministers visited an eco-friendly plant for processing municipal solid waste. The facility was officially opened on December 27, 2025. It has a processing capacity of 1,000–1,200 tonnes of waste per day and can generate up to 30 megawatts of electricity. It is the first facility of its kind in Central Asia. Bishkek is also considering building a second plant.

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The foreign delegations were also shown the new Bishkek Arena stadium. It has a capacity of 51,000 spectators and is billed as the largest football stadium in Central Asia. The facility is 280 meters in diameter and 70 meters high, with a total floor area of 85,000 square meters. The stadium has three underground and five above-ground floors.