Kyrgyzstan is negotiating with China to introduce round-the-clock operations of Torugart border checkpoint. Chairman of the State Customs Service Ulan Kimsanov announced this during a broadcast of the “Open Cabinet” program on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the Kyrgyz side already operates the checkpoint 24 hours a day, while the Chinese side currently maintains a 14-hour daily schedule.

“On our side, we operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Chinese side at Torugart works 14 hours daily. Negotiations are currently underway to switch to round-the-clock operations,” Ulan Kimsanov said.

He noted that before 2020, the Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the border with China operated only five days a week, for eight hours a day.

Intergovernmental negotiations have gradually helped extend their operating hours.

Currently, Irkeshtam operates around the clock, while the Chinese side of Torugart operates 14 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to the head of the State Customs Service, extending the operating hours of border crossings has created more favourable conditions for freight carriers, importers and exporters. In addition to changing the operating schedule, infrastructure at Torugart has been modernized and electronic cargo processing systems introduced.

Kimsanov said the checkpoint previously had a technical capacity of just 160 trucks per day in both directions. Following modernization, its capacity has increased to an estimated 2,000 trucks daily — up to 1,000 entering and 1,000 leaving the country.

Customs clearance times have also been reduced. Whereas processing a single truck previously could take five to six hours, it can now take less than 30 minutes if all the required documents are properly prepared, the customs chief said.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz Customs Service continue talks with their Chinese counterparts on extending Torugart’s operating hours. No specific timeline for the transition to round-the-clock operations has yet been announced.