Sadyr Japarov expresses interest in major projects with China

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Ministers of Construction from Central Asian states and China, the presidential press service reported.

The meeting focused on the development of the construction sector, the implementation of joint projects, and the expansion of cooperation among the nations within the Central Asia–China framework.

Sadyr Japarov noted the growing importance of this cooperation mechanism, emphasizing that in recent years, the partnership has taken on a practical dimension.

He highlighted that the signing of the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between the Central Asian states and China served as a significant step in strengthening their relations.

The President also recalled the two summits held under this framework—in Xi’an and Astana—and mentioned the upcoming third summit, scheduled to take place in China in 2027.

The head of state paid particular attention to housing construction in Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that the country continues to implement “My Home” state housing program, which aims to build affordable housing in the regions and expand access to mortgage lending.

Japarov underscored Kyrgyzstan’s interest in continued cooperation with China and the Central Asian states, including the execution of large-scale joint projects within the construction sector.

For his part, Secretary-General Sun Weidong thanked the Kyrgyz side for organizing the second meeting of the Ministers of Construction. He explained that this gathering of heads of construction agencies is one of 14 interdepartmental cooperation mechanisms operating within the framework.

According to Sun Weidong, collaboration in the construction sector also fosters the development of economic, trade, and humanitarian ties between the nations.

The meeting participants expressed confidence that the agreements reached would serve as a foundation for further cooperation in the lead-up to the Central Asia–China summit in 2027.

The statement does not specify particular joint construction projects, investment volumes, or implementation timelines.