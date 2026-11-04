China approves imports of three types of berries from Kyrgyzstan

China has officially authorized the import of raspberries, blackcurrants and blackberries grown in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the decision opens up new opportunities for local berry producers and exporters, allowing them to access a major market.

On August 31, 2026, Kyrgyzstan and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China signed a Protocol on Plant Quarantine and Phytosanitary Requirements.

Under the protocol, the Kyrgyz side must submit a list of berry packaging facilities and production sites for registration by the Chinese authorities. In turn, China's General Administration of Customs expressed its readiness to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

To supply products to the Chinese market, berry-growing sites and packaging facilities must meet the established phytosanitary requirements and be registered by the Chinese side.

In this regard, the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine has invited farmers growing raspberries, currants and blackberries, as well as owners of packaging facilities, to apply for the required registration procedures.