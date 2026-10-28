Kyrgyzstan plans to train specialists for 300 new industrial enterprises

Kyrgyzstan has developed a Professional Personnel Programme for 2026–2030, which envisages a major reform of vocational education and the training of specialists for industry, agriculture and the digital economy. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution on the programme has been submitted for public discussion.

Under the document, the authorities aim to provide qualified personnel to at least 300 new industrial enterprises by 2030, address labor shortages in priority economic sectors and increase graduate employment rates.

One of the key areas will be a change in the approach to training. The programme proposes expanding dual education, which combines classroom learning with practical work at enterprises. Employers are also expected to play a greater role in developing educational programmes.

Particular attention will be given to training specialists in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital technologies, industry and the agro-industrial sector.

The programme also provides for the establishment of regional personnel hubs at universities in every region of Kyrgyzstan. These hubs are intended to provide training and retraining tailored to the needs of local labor markets.

For adults, the authorities plan to expand short-term training courses, retraining programmes and a system for recognizing professional skills acquired outside traditional educational institutions.

The government expects the programme to help increase real household incomes and labor productivity, while reducing youth emigration by creating attractive jobs within the country.

The programme is also intended to support the goal set out in the National Development Program through 2030: bringing Kyrgyzstan into the upper-middle-income country category, with a target of $4,500 in per capita income.

No additional funding from the national budget has been allocated for the programme. Its measures are to be financed through funds already allocated to government agencies, educational institutions’ own resources and other permitted sources.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation will coordinate implementation. The ministry must submit an annual report on the results achieved by March 1.