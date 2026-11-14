Another presidential candidate collects required number of signatures

Syimyk Zhapykeev has collected the minimum number of voter signatures required to register as a candidate in Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming presidential election.

According to the electronic signature collection system, as of November 14, more than 30,000 people had signed in support of his candidacy.

Under the law, presidential candidates must collect at least 30,000 voter signatures to register. The maximum number of signatures that can be submitted to the Central Election Commission is 60,000.

Incumbent President Sadyr Japarov was the first to complete the signature collection process.

Other self-nominated candidates have collected between 2,700 and 26,700 signatures.

The signature collection campaign will continue until December 8. Candidates who fail to collect the required number of signatures will not be registered. A total of 11 people are seeking the presidency.