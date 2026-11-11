Ex-head of State Migration Service Bakytbek Adylov joins presidential race

On November 11, Bakytbek Adylov, the former chairman of the State Migration Service, submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to run for president of the Kyrgyz Republic, the commission reported.

He intends to participate in the election as a self-nominated candidate.

Bakytbek Adylov is 44 years old. He served as the mayor of Jalal-Abad from 2011 to 2012 and headed the State Migration Service from 2015 to 2016.

During the 2020 parliamentary elections, he ran as a candidate on Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party list.

The deadline for the nomination of presidential candidates is November 13 of this year. The election is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2027.

Previously, seven other individuals announced their intention to run: Aimen Kasenov, Azamat Esenbekov, Syimyk Zhapykeev, Akai Kydyrov, Iskhak Masaliev, Baktybek Kalmamatov, and the incumbent president, Sadyr Japarov.