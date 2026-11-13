Former Constitutional Chamber judge Klara Sooronkulova runs for president

Klara Sooronkulova, a former judge of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, intends to run in the presidential election. The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) reported.

On November 12, Sooronkulova submitted an application to the CEC to run for the presidency of Kyrgyzstan as an independent candidate.

She has become the eleventh contender for the head-of-state position and the only woman among those who have submitted their candidacy applications.

Klara Sooronkulova is 57 years old.

From 2010 to 2011, she served as a member of the Central Election Commission, and from 2011 to 2015, she held the position of judge on the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan.

In 2020, she led the political party Reforma, which participated in the parliamentary elections.

She also ran in the early presidential election held on January 10, 2021. According to the final data from the CEC, she received 14,005 votes—one percent of the total number of voters who participated in the election.

It should be noted that the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027.

Previously, 10 other individuals had announced their intention to run, including the incumbent head of state Sadyr Japarov, former MP Iskhak Masaliev, former head of the Financial Police Syimyk Zhapykeev, former parliament member Baktybek Kalmamatov, and others.

According to the CEC, the deadline for submitting candidacy applications is November 12, midnight (00:00). Next, the registration process for those running as candidates will take place.