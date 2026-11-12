Ex-CEC Chairman Mambetzhunus Abylov becomes 10th candidate for presidency

On November 12, Mambetzhunus Abylov submitted an application to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums to run for president of Kyrgyzstan as an independent candidate.

He is the tenth person to enter the race for the head of state.

It should be noted that the deadline for submitting candidacy applications is midnight tonight. The presidential election is scheduled for January 27, 2027. Mambetzhunus Abylov is 72 years old.

He served as chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) from 1995 to 1996 and as Minister of Emergency Situations from 1996 to 1998. Later, he served as Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to Malaysia and Turkey.

He was among those implicated in the Kempir-Abad case (2022) but was subsequently acquitted by the court.

Additionally, the United Democratic Movement previously announced its intention to participate in the presidential election with a single, unified candidate. Abylov, who serves as the movement’s coordinator, is one of four potential candidates being considered for this role.