Kyrgyzstan's CEC changes vote counting procedures for elections

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has amended the procedures for organizing voting, tabulating votes and determining the results of presidential and parliamentary elections. The resolution was signed by CEC Chairman Tyntyk Shainazarov.

The amendments were made to regulations approved on November 14, 2025, and are intended to bring the CEC’s regulatory framework into line with current legislation.

One of the main changes concerns the processing of remote voting results. Under the revised regulations, system administrators at territorial election commissions must print electronic protocols from the CEC information system containing the results of remote voting at polling stations.

The documents will then be submitted to the chairpersons of district or territorial election commissions for consolidation of the results.

The amendments thus clarify the procedure for transferring and processing electronic protocols on remote voting results.

An amendment has also been made to Clause 32 of the regulations. It now specifies separately that the relevant provision concerning a single electoral district applies to elections of deputies to the Zhogorku Kenesh, Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament.

Another amendment is editorial in nature: the Kyrgyz-language term “tutumduk” has been replaced with “sistemalyk” in the text of the regulations.

Kyrgyzstan’s next presidential election is scheduled for January 27, 2027. According to preliminary information, 11 people have announced their intention to run for president.