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Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce long-term student loan program

19:39, 21 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

It is planned to introduce a long-term student loan program in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov said while outlining education development priorities.

According to the President, the authorities intend to expand access to quality education, develop joint dual-degree programs with foreign universities, and create conditions for the establishment of branches of prominent international higher education institutions within the country.

Special attention will be given to training specialists in engineering, fundamental and applied sciences, cybernetics, and technical fields.

«To expand access to education, we will soon launch a long-term mechanism called the «Student Loan’ program».
Sadyr Japarov

He did not specify the terms and conditions under which the loans would be provided.

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