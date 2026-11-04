Health Ministry to issue licenses for medical education in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has changed the licensing procedure for educational institutions that train medical professionals. The authority to issue the relevant licenses will now be transferred to the government body responsible for healthcare.

The corresponding Resolution No. 734, dated November 2, 2026, was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The amendments have been made to the Regulation on Licensing Certain Types of Activities, approved by Cabinet Resolution No. 678 of December 14, 2023.

Under the new rules, the changes apply to secondary, higher and postgraduate professional education programmes in healthcare, as well as additional professional training programmes for medical workers.

This means that licensing for medical personnel training will fall under the authority of the government body responsible for healthcare, rather than follow the general licensing procedure for educational institutions.

The amendments also clarify requirements for the material and technical facilities of educational institutions. During the licensing process, the premises and other facilities used will be assessed for compliance with state educational standards and relevant educational programmes.

The Health Ministry has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the resolution.

The document will enter into force in 15 days.