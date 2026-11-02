Autumn school break to begin in Kyrgyzstan next week
11:07, 02 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
Autumn break for schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan will begin on November 11.
According to the Ministry of Education, the break will last just five days, including Saturday and Sunday.
The second term will begin on November 16.
First-graders are also entitled to additional two weeks of school holidays during the academic year, while second-graders receive one week.
The full school holiday schedule is available here.