Kyrgyzstan is preparing to welcome up to 30 million tourists — Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyzstan could welcome up to 25–30 million foreign tourists in the coming years, President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with residents of Chatkal district, where he discussed the development of tourism infrastructure.

A local entrepreneur told the head of state that he had been trying to develop a tourism business for several years but faced difficulties obtaining land plots.

According to the entrepreneur, securing the necessary permits requires visiting various government agencies located far from the district. He proposed arranging visits by specialists to Chatkal so residents could resolve land-related and other issues locally.

In response, Sadyr Japarov instructed the relevant government agencies to assist entrepreneurs seeking to develop tourism.

The president noted that lightweight tourist facilities, including A-frame cabins and yurt camps, can be installed on forest fund land, provided they comply with the law. Permanent construction on such land is not permitted.

"If someone wants to develop tourism, we should support them wholeheartedly. In the future, you will not be able to accommodate all the tourists,” Japarov said.

According to the president, Kyrgyzstan received around 3.5 million tourists in 2020, while the figure has now reached 13 million.

"We expect 25–30 million tourists in the coming years,” the head of state said.

He also noted that international interest in Kyrgyzstan had increased significantly following the World Nomad Games. According to Japarov, Kyrgyz embassies and consulates are receiving a large number of visa applications and inquiries.

The president urged local authorities to provide entrepreneurs with more opportunities to develop tourism, particularly in mountainous areas.

As an example, he proposed setting up seasonal yurt camps with 10–15 yurts to accommodate tourists from the start of the warm season until late autumn.

At the same time, the head of state stressed the need to comply with environmental and construction requirements to ensure that tourism infrastructure development does not harm the natural environment.