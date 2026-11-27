China remained Kyrgyzstan’s largest supplier of goods in January-September 2026, while Switzerland became the main destination for Kyrgyz exports. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Over the nine-month period, Kyrgyzstan imported $4.19 billion worth of goods from China, while exports to the country amounted to just $195.3 million. Thus, imports were almost 22 times higher than exports.

Trade with Russia also showed a significant imbalance. Kyrgyz exports to Russia fell by 16.1 percent to $490 million. At the same time, imports from Russia increased by 16.2 percent to $2.69 billion.

Imports from Uzbekistan also rose considerably. Over the nine months, they increased by almost 52 percent to $664.2 million. Kyrgyz exports to the neighbouring republic amounted to $272.1 million.

Against this backdrop, exports from Kyrgyzstan to Switzerland more than doubled to $830.4 million. Switzerland accounted for 30.5 percent of the country’s total exports.

Kyrgyzstan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $14.1 billion in January-September 2026. Exports totaled $2.72 billion, while imports reached $11.38 billion.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan purchased $8.66 billion more in goods from abroad than it sold. Imports exceeded exports more than four times.

The National Statistical Committee’s data are preliminary.