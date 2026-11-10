Kyrgyzstan shows rapid growth in trade with Gulf countries – EDB

Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating the fastest growth in trade with the countries of the Persian Gulf. Between 2020 and 2025, trade turnover increased approximately ninefold—from $20 million to $185 million—according to a report prepared by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The report notes that, overall, trade and investment ties between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf states are expanding rapidly.

It further states that the primary driver is Kyrgyz exports; however, a significant portion of it consists of re-exports. In 2025, electronics—primarily mobile phones—accounted for 80–87 percent of shipments to the United Arab Emirates.

At the same time, exports of food products, legumes, metals, and certain industrial goods are also on the rise.

Imports are dominated by automobiles, cosmetics, perfumes, and textile products.

Trade in goods between Central Asia and the Gulf states has intensified notably in recent years, EDB experts point out.

Between 2020 and 2025, trade turnover grew nearly fourfold—from $1 billion to $3.9 billion. During this period, the share of Gulf countries in Central Asia’s foreign trade increased from 0.7 percent to 1.7 percent.

“Despite the relatively modest volumes, the Gulf region is emerging as one of the top priorities for the development of trade for countries in the region. Businesses from the Persian Gulf see significant potential in Central Asia—a dynamically developing region with a growing economy, rising household incomes, and increasing consumer and investment demand. The growing importance of Central Asia to the Gulf states is confirmed by the rapid expansion of trade and investment,” the report states.

The UAE serves as the leader in trade and investment cooperation with Central Asia.