Agricultural trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia grows by nearly a quarter

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev held a working meeting with Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The two sides discussed cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, veterinary and phytosanitary controls, environmental protection and ecology.

"Relations between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic have traditionally been friendly and allied. Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan’s leading trading partners and is also among the largest investors in the country’s economy. We are committed to further developing our trade and economic ties,” Patrushev said.

Since the beginning of this year, trade in agricultural products and food between the two countries has increased by nearly a quarter, according to the report. Supplies of Russian mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan are also growing.

There is potential to increase Russian exports of vegetable oils and fats, confectionery, wheat, sugar and poultry meat. Cooperation is also developing in other areas, including science and education, plant breeding, and digitization, the statement says.