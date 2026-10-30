Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan aim to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion

The Second Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum took place at Ala-Archa State Residence. The Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The event was attended by Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Speaking at the forum, Adylbek Kasymaliev said the two countries aim to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2030.

He noted that, as part of the forum, Kyrgyzstan's Naryn, Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad regions will sign cooperation agreements with six regions of Kazakhstan: Almaty, Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda and Kyzylorda.

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The Cabinet Chairman proposed focusing particular attention on expanding bilateral trade, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, and strengthening direct contacts between the regions.

Among the joint projects, he mentioned an industrial, trade and logistics complex near Ak-Tilek -Karasu border crossing and a wholesale distribution center near Almaty.

"Today, we face an important task: to translate the high level of interstate relations into concrete results at the regional level, ensure the implementation of joint investment initiatives, develop industrial cooperation, expand mutual trade and create new jobs,” Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, in turn, emphasized the importance of the forum in strengthening ties between the regions of the two countries and expressed Kazakhstan's interest in implementing joint trade, economic and investment projects.