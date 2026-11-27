Kyrgyzstan and China have discussed integration of their power systems and building a cross-border transmission line to supply electricity from China. The new energy infrastructure is expected to be commissioned for commercial operation in December 2027.

The plans were announced following the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Chinese government-to-business working group on electric power, held on November 26 in Qingdao, China.

The meeting was co-chaired by Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Rysbekov and Wang Hongzhi, head of China’s National Energy Administration.

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During the meeting, the parties held an official ceremony to exchange copies of an interagency agreement on cooperation in the electric power sector, signed on September 23, 2026.

Addressing the meeting, Altynbek Rysbekov emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan in August.

Particular attention was paid to integrating the two countries’ power systems, building a cross-border transmission line to import electricity from China to Kyrgyzstan, and supplying power to an industrial park in the border area.

According to the minister, Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Ministry has nearly completed work on arrangements for financing the construction of the required energy infrastructure.

He proposed a phased implementation schedule, with the facility expected to enter commercial operation in December 2027.

Representatives of the two countries also exchanged information on developments in their electric power sectors, discussed technical and organizational aspects of the project, and identified priority areas for further cooperation.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz Energy Minister invited Wang Hongzhi to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan and attend the second meeting of the joint working group in Bishkek.