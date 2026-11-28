Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held another meeting to discuss supplies of fuel and lubricants to the domestic market. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to the report, heads of relevant government agencies and departments presented updates on the issues included in the meeting’s agenda.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of previously issued government instructions on ensuring economic security, maintaining uninterrupted fuel supplies to the population and providing subsidies as part of state support for the national economy.

It was noted that, as of today, stocks of gasoline and diesel fuel held by oil traders, stored at the facilities of Zhongda LLC and Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC, as well as fuel currently in transit, are sufficient to meet demand until the end of the year.

Following the meeting, Kasymaliev issued a number of instructions to the relevant government agencies. In particular, they were tasked with continuing to subsidize the price difference, reviewing state support mechanisms in the sector, ensuring uninterrupted gasoline supplies to the domestic market, and addressing issues related to the modernization of the country’s oil refineries and export and import operations.

Kyrgyzstan’s annual demand for petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas, is estimated at between 1.4 million and 1.85 million tonnes.