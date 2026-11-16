National Bank denies rumors of possible disruptions to Kyrgyz banking system

All commercial banks in the Kyrgyz Republic are operating normally and providing the full range of services, including payments through national and international payment systems. The National Bank said in a statement.

According to the regulator, information circulating on social media and messaging apps about possible widespread disruptions to the internet, communications and banking systems has not been officially confirmed.

The National Bank advises the public to verify information exclusively through its official channels and those of commercial banks.

For information about banking services, customers are advised to contact commercial banks directly through their official websites, call centers, social media accounts and messaging apps.

The National Bank’s public reception office can also be reached at +996 312 610 486.

“The banking system of the Kyrgyz Republic is stable and resilient. The National Bank continuously monitors the situation and, if necessary, will take all required measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the country’s banking and payment systems and protect the interests of bank customers, depositors and other creditors,” the regulator said.