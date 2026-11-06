Sanctions risks: Kyrgyzstan’s state banks end relations with 284 companies

A regular meeting of the interagency working group tasked with identifying unscrupulous participants in foreign economic activity and transactions involving elevated sanctions risks was held under the chairmanship of Bakyt Sydykov, the President’s Special Representative for Sanctions Policy and Sanctions Risk Mitigation. The Ministry of Economy reported.

The meeting participants reviewed the work carried out by government agencies to identify and verify legal entities posing elevated sanctions risks, as well as issues related to the compilation and application of the relevant list.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 1/3

As of November 5, ABank OJSC had terminated business relations with 115 companies whose activities involve elevated sanctions risks. Around 37 other companies are currently being monitored.

Eldik Bank OJSC had ended business relations with 169 companies, while four more are undergoing checks.

The meeting also addressed cooperation with international partners, including the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Following the meeting, participants outlined further steps to strengthen financial transparency, improve interagency coordination and develop constructive dialogue with international partners.