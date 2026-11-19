In the first nine months of 2026, 251 billion soms in loans were provided for consumer needs. This amounts to about 33,600 soms per resident of Kyrgyzstan. Commercial banks accounted for 191 billion soms of these loans, while microfinance institutions (MFIs) provided 60 billion soms, data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Total debt owed by Kyrgyz borrowers

At the end of September, outstanding debt to commercial banks had increased by 30 percent, from 506.9 billion soms at the beginning of the year to 658.7 billion soms. The MFIs loan portfolio grew by 20.1 percent, from 67.6 billion to 81.2 billion soms.

The largest share of the banking sector’s loan portfolio consists of consumer loans. Loans to individuals reached 410.9 billion soms, accounting for 62.4 percent of the total. Mortgage loans amounted to 75.8 billion soms.

As of October 1, overdue loans at commercial banks totaled 19.9 billion soms, or 3 percent of the overall loan portfolio. At MFIs, overdue debt reached almost 7 billion soms (6,952.9 billion), or 8.6 percent.

In total, commercial banks and MFIs had issued 739.9 billion soms in loans as of October 1. Consumer lending accounted for 44.6 percent of all new loans.

Consumer lending boom in the first nine months

Over the first three quarters of 2026, the country’s financial institutions issued loans worth 562.6 billion soms. Commercial banks provided almost 470 billion soms, while MFIs issued 92.6 billion soms.

A total of 251 billion soms went to consumer lending:

Commercial banks issued 191 billion soms in consumer loans to individuals, accounting for 40.6 percent of their total lending.

MFIs provided 60 billion soms in consumer loans, or 64.8 percent of their total lending.

Wholesale and retail trade ranked second in terms of new lending, receiving 120.7 billion soms.

Agriculture accounted for 44.6 billion soms, construction for 33.8 billion soms, and mortgage lending for 33.2 billion soms.

Where people borrow the most

By region, Bishkek residents had the largest outstanding loan balance, at 381.3 billion soms.

Jalal-Abad region ranked second with 58.9 billion soms, followed by Chui region with 46 billion soms.

The smallest loan balances were recorded in Naryn region (20.1 billion soms) and Talas region (21.15 billion soms).

How much banks earned

In the first nine months of 2026, the country’s 29 commercial banks — 26 operating banks and three undergoing liquidation — recorded a combined profit of about 30.1 billion soms. Of these, 24 banks earned 30.3 billion soms, while four reported losses totaling 228.3 million soms.

The banking sector’s gross income amounted to 153.5 billion soms, against expenses of 123.3 billion soms.

Credit institutions (445 entities) reported profits of 6.2 billion soms.