Anti-fraud systems designed to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions have been introduced in 70 percent of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Mels Attokurov announced on November 26 at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The meeting participants are reviewing the implementation of parliamentary resolutions on combating fraud in the banking sector and online.

According to Attokurov, the National Bank, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office, is working to establish a centralized anti-fraud system. It will allow government agencies and financial institutions to exchange information about suspicious transactions in real time.

An interagency working group, which has been operating since 2024, has already developed the technical specifications for the system. The necessary conditions for its implementation are expected to be prepared in 2027.

The National Bank representative also said that, as part of the implementation of Zhogorku Kenesh resolutions, a regulatory framework had been established and key mechanisms to protect citizens from fraud had been introduced.

They include:

A cooling-off period for loan applications;

The option for individuals to impose a self-ban on taking out loans;

Mandatory introduction of anti-fraud systems in commercial banks;

A ban on transferring bank cards and access credentials to third parties.

According to Attokurov, the number of complaints about fraudulently obtained online loans has declined since these mechanisms were introduced. However, losses from fraud involving social engineering techniques continue to rise.

He cited the following figures for registered cases: 60 in the first quarter of 2026, 38 in the second quarter and 17 in the third.

In addition, the National Bank has introduced an additional regulatory banking reporting form. The data collected will be used to analyze statistics on fraudulent transactions and, where necessary, develop proposals to improve legislation.