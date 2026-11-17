As of the end of September 2026, the total assets of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan stood at 1,425 trillion soms, down 5.3 percent from August. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

How much money do banks hold

At the end of September, the total assets of the country’s banks had decreased by 79.8 billion soms.

However, year on year, assets were still up 26.6 percent compared with September 2025. Since the beginning of the year, they have increased by 17.7 percent.

Lending reaches a record high

The total volume of loans issued to bank clients reached a new all-time high of 658.7 billion soms in September. This was a 4 percent increase, or 25.4 billion soms, compared with the previous month.

Year on year, lending grew by 43 percent, while the increase since the beginning of the year amounted to 29.9 percent.

How much money is held in bank deposits

The deposit base of commercial banks stood at 912.3 billion soms in September. Deposits fell by 0.8 percent, or 6.9 billion soms, over the month.

Year on year, deposits increased by 13.5 percent. Since the beginning of the year, the growth rate has reached 5.3 percent.

Islamic financing

Islamic financing is the fastest-growing segment of the banking sector in Kyrgyzstan. In September, its volume reached 31.6 billion soms, up a further 6.4 percent, or 1.9 billion soms, over the month.

Year on year, Islamic financing surged by 91.5 percent. Since the beginning of the year, financing under Islamic principles has grown by 64.2 percent.

The deposit base contracted again in September, indicating a worsening structural imbalance between lending and deposit inflows. Loan growth is several times higher than the increase in deposits.

The persistence of this gap points to strong demand for credit and requires commercial banks to continuously monitor liquidity and diversify their funding sources.

As of September 30, 2026, Kyrgyzstan had 26 commercial banks and 308 branches. Six commercial banks provided services in accordance with Islamic banking and financing principles in both national and foreign currencies.