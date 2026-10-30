Kyrgyzstan plans to switch to paperless trade with other countries

Kyrgyzstan has developed a roadmap for transitioning to paperless trade with other countries. The plan includes the introduction of electronic exchange of trade documents, reducing bureaucratic procedures and speeding up international goods deliveries.

The roadmap was prepared by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce with technical support from the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The initiative aims to gradually eliminate paper-based documentation in international trade and transfer the necessary procedures to electronic format.

In particular, the plan provides for establishing electronic exchanges of trade documents and data between countries, improving coordination among government agencies and introducing digital solutions to speed up cargo clearance and trade operations.

The draft document was presented on July 23, 2026, at the 15th meeting of the National Trade Facilitation Council. Representatives of government agencies, businesses and international organizations took part in the discussion.

The UN ESCAP secretariat gave a positive assessment of the roadmap, noting its quality and practical significance.

On November 9-10, the document is scheduled to be presented in Bishkek to representatives of national trade facilitation committees from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan. Participants will be briefed on Kyrgyzstan's experience in implementing paperless trade.

UN ESCAP also intends to distribute Kyrgyzstan's roadmap among all parties to the relevant framework agreement as an example for other countries.

The implementation of the initiative is expected to reduce administrative barriers, make trade procedures more transparent, lower the time and financial costs for businesses, and strengthen trade ties between countries in the region.

As of October 2026, 15 countries are parties to the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific. They include Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and South Korea.