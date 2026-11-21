No border incidents or conflicts have been reported along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border since the beginning of 2026, the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the service, any issues that arise are promptly resolved on the ground through constant cooperation between border authorities of the two countries.

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The results of their joint work over the past ten months were discussed in Osh at the eighth meeting of the Military Council of the border agencies of the two countries. The meeting was attended by Daniyar Satymov, chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s State Border Service, and Salimjon Khusanov, commander of the Border Troops of Uzbekistan’s State Security Service.

During this period, more than 18 million people crossed the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, while 965,000 vehicles were processed.

Salimjon Khusanov noted an increase in both passenger and freight traffic, as well as the opening of new border crossing points.

The sides discussed efforts to combat smuggling, drug trafficking and cross-border crime. Particular attention was paid to threats associated with the unlawful use of unmanned aerial vehicles and artificial intelligence.

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Daniyar Satymov stressed that ensuring security requires improving information exchange, coordinating actions and conducting joint operations.

A regional meeting was also held with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek. Participants discussed rules of conduct for border guards at the border and measures to prevent incidents.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a protocol formalizing their agreements and outlining the key areas for further cooperation.