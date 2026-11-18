Kyrgyzstan was the most popular destination for tourists from Uzbekistan in the first 10 months of 2026, according to data from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee.

Nearly 3 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan during this period. A total of 6.5 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad for tourism purposes.

From January to October 2026, Kyrgyzstan received 2,983,680 visitors from Uzbekistan, ranking first among foreign destinations chosen by Uzbek tourists.