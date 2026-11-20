A modern customs and logistics terminal Ken-Sai, equipped with an electronic queuing system, has been opened in the village of Dostuk in Nooken district, Jalal-Abad region.

The project was implemented as part of efforts to develop the infrastructure of the Southern Branch of State Customs Infrastructure OJSC.

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The terminal covers an area of eight hectares and can accommodate up to 420 trucks at a time: 220 for import operations and 200 for exports.

The facility includes a weighbridge, a cargo transshipment area, customs inspection facilities, and offices for customs brokers.

The Ken-Sai electronic queuing system is expected to streamline truck traffic, reduce congestion on access roads, and improve conditions for freight carriers.

The opening of the terminal is expected to improve the efficiency of international freight transportation and promote trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.