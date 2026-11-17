The number of border crossing points on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border is planned to be increased to 30. Currently, 25 checkpoints are operational. Kyrgyz Ambassador to Uzbekistan Duyshonkul Chotonov announced this at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs.

According to him, a 2004 protocol provided for 15 border crossing points along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.

Later, during a visit by the Uzbek president to Kyrgyzstan, a decision was made to increase their number to 30. Currently, 25 checkpoints are operational, while work on the remaining ones is ongoing.

Duyshonkul Chotonov also highlighted capacity issues at Dostuk checkpoint. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles sometimes have to wait in queues for up to 12 hours.

To address the problem, authorities are considering opening an additional border crossing point between Kara-Suu and Khanabad.

According to the ambassador, the Border Service is carrying out work on the remaining four checkpoints.